Barbara Boxer, Soledad O’Brien discuss women’s rights, elections at AmDocs

PALM SPRINGS, Calif. (KESQ) – Award-winning journalist Soledad O’Brien and former U.S. Senator and Coachella Valley resident Barbara Boxer took center stage at the American Documentary and Animation Film Festival (AmDocs) for a conversation on women’s rights and the impact of elections.

O’Brien produced The Devil is Busy, a documentary short which screened Friday at the festival.

It's about Tracy, the director of operations and security of an abortion clinic in Atlanta, and how the landscape has changed after Roe v. Wade was overturned.

Boxer emphasized the importance of civic engagement, encouraging Coachella Valley residents to participate in elections.

“We need to make sure that we don't get complacent," Boxer said. "That we follow the news, that we stand up and fight for what we believe in,” Boxer said.

Audience members had the opportunity to ask questions, with topics ranging from reproductive rights to the current political climate.

Held at the Palm Springs Cultural Center, about 100 people attended the event.

Stay with KESQ for Boxer’s full interview with News Channel 3’s Shay Lawson.