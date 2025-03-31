First Alert Weather Alert: Gusty winds plague the forecast

A powerful area of low pressure will drop in from the North, bringing more winds, with gusts to 60 m.p.h. again late today. The winds are expected to continue into early Wednesday.

A First Alert Weather Alert remains in effect through early Wednesday morning due to the powerful winds, the blowing sand and dust, and the potential for road closures near the Whitewater Wash.

Winds will remain gusty through Wednesday then things should start to calm down. And Wind Advisory is in effect until 2 a.m. Wednesday.

Highs will be slightly below average through most of the week.

Temps will recover into the weekend, with lighter winds and calmer conditions.