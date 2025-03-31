Palm Springs Architectural Symposium to celebrate city’s uniqueness

PALM SPRINGS, Calif. (KESQ) - Rediscovering the architectural uniqueness of homes and other buildings throughout Palm Springs and identifying the best means of retaining that aspect of the city's character will be the focus of a public event at the Convention Center later this month.

"Palm Springs is an international destination for architectural aficionados. Preserving the unique architectural heritage of Palm Springs is essential to maintaining the ... charm of our community and global appeal,'' Mayor Ron DeHarte said.

The "Preservation Matters Symposium on Desert Modernism -- 2025,'' organized by the city's Historic Site Preservation Board, is slated for April 26 at the Convention Center, exploring the qualities that set the municipality apart, according to organizers. Admission will be free.

"The symposium provides an invaluable opportunity to celebrate the history of desert modernism, while engaging with experts who are dedicated to preserving our cultural legacy for future generations,'' the mayor said.

There will be multiple presentations, along with exhibits, featuring architectural models designed by students at St. Theresa School, as well as others from the Palm Springs Unified School District and the College of the Desert.

HSPB members will be holding an awards ceremony, recognizing those who have worked toward preservation goals.

More information is available at www.palmspringsca.gov/government/departments/planning/historic-

resources/preservation-month.