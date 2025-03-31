Pride organizers see corporate sponsors withdrawing from Pride celebrations

PALM SPRINGS, Calif. (KESQ) – Pride organizers across the United States are seeing corporate sponsors withdrawing from their Pride celebrations this year, according to CNN.

These reports came from organizers in California, Colorado, Florida, Missouri, New York, Ohio and Texas. Some said if the sponsors hadn't completely withdrawn; they had asked to be quiet contributors making promotions and visibility difficult.

Organizers for St. Louis Pride told CNN it is $150,000 under its fundraising goal after losing a major sponsorship from beer giant Anheuser-Busch, which had been a 30-year partnership.

News Channel 3 is working with Palm Springs Pride to see if its organizers are experiencing similar sponsor withdraws ahead of the November event.

