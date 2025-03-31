Ruiz, Padilla introduce bill for César E. Chávez and the Farmworker Movement National Park

WASHINGTON, D.C. - (KESQ) On César Chávez Day, Congressman Dr. Raul Ruiz (D-Calif.-25) and U.S. Senator Alex Padilla (D-Calif.) introduced legislation to create the César E. Chávez and the Farmworker Movement National Historical Park.

The bill would preserve the nationally significant sites associated with César E. Chávez and the farm worker movement across California and Arizona. Senator Adam Schiff (D-Calif.) is cosponsoring the legislation.

César Chávez is a Latino icon and civil rights leader, labor leader, and community organizer whose legacy is embedded in the story of California, the farm worker movement, and the push for worker and civil rights.

Chávez empowered Latinos and farm workers to fight for fair wages, health care coverage, pension benefits, housing improvements, and countless other protections.

“Having grown up as the son of farmworkers in the Coachella Valley, I remember the profound hope César Chávez instilled in our communities and farmworkers across the nation. His legacy continues to inspire me to this day,” said Representative Ruiz. “It’s vital that we amplify the voices of communities whose stories are too often left unheard. The César E. Chávez and the Farmworker Movement National Historical Park Act, aims to empower the National Park Service to honor and share these important stories, celebrating the diverse and vibrant history of our country.”

“On César Chávez Day, we commemorate the work and legacy of an iconic Latino civil rights leader. His example of defending workers’ rights across the country serves as a blueprint for overcoming some of our nation’s biggest challenges, demonstrating the immense power behind organized movements fighting against injustice,” said Senator Padilla.

“Today, we honor the profound legacy and sacrifices of César Chávez — a civil rights activist who expanded and defended the rights of farm workers through the power of organizing. The designation of the César E. Chávez and the Farmworker Movement National Historical Park recognizes the countless contributions he made which paved the way for better wages and working conditions for millions of farm workers,” said Senator Schiff.

Specifically, this legislation would:

Create the César E. Chávez and the Farmworker Movement National Historical Park, which would include the existing the César E. Chávez National Monument, which includes La Nuestra Señora Reina de la Paz in Keene, California.

Upon written agreement from the site owners, the National Historical Park would include the following sites: Forty Acres in Delano, California; the Santa Rita Center in Phoenix, Arizona; and McDonnell Hall in San Jose, California.

Conduct a National Historic Trail Study for the “Farmworker Peregrinación National Historic Trail,” the 300-mile march route taken by farm workers between Delano and Sacramento in 1966.

In 2008, Congress enacted legislation to direct the NPS to conduct a special resource study of sites that are significant to the life of César Chávez and the farm labor movement in the western United States. In 2012, President Obama established the César E. Chávez National Monument in Keene, California. In 2013, the NPS transmitted the Special Resource Study to Congress. The study team looked at over 100 sites significant to César Chávez and the farm labor movement in the western United States, finding that several were nationally significant and depicted an aspect of American history associated with civil rights and labor movements that is not adequately represented or protected elsewhere.

A map of the proposed park can be found here .

A list of endorsing organizations can be found here .