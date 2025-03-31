Sunnylands seeks interns for 2025-26 tour guide program

RANCHO MIRAGE, Calif. (KESQ) - College students seeking paid gigs through the fall and going into the first half of 2026 were encouraged today to apply for internships at Sunnylands Center & Gardens that turn students into tour guides at the Rancho Mirage estate.

"Tour guides are responsible for advancing the educational mission of The Annenberg Foundation Trust at Sunnylands by providing a welcoming experience at the Center & Gardens, historic house and grounds through guided tours,'' Center Director Michaeleen Gallagher said. ``As tour guides, students will be able to gain work experience in a beautiful environment that incorporates art, architecture, history, hospitality, golf course operations and environmental sustainability.''

Sunnylands is now accepting applications for tour guide opportunities starting in September and continuing into June 2026.

Salary ranges were not disclosed. However, Gallagher said all of the slots include university credit for various majors at participating higher educational institutions throughout the region.

Training for the new crop of guides is slated for July and August, while the 200-acre estate is closed to the public.

Sunnylands was the one-time winter lodging of billionaire publishing magnate, and later philanthropist, Walter Annenberg, as well as his wife, Leonore Annenberg. It drew a variety of names from the international jet set and now features desert gardens, art exhibitions and other attractions at 37-977 Bob Hope Drive.

Students interested in applying for an internship should visit https://sunnylands.org/guide-program/.