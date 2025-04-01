American Friends of our Armed Forces salutes the troops with fundraiser

INDIAN WELLS, Calif. (KESQ) - American Friends of our Armed Forces (AFAF) is hosting its 20th Annual “Salute to our Troops” event to raise funds to benefit area members of the armed forces and their families.

The event began Tuesday evening with with an exclusive concert at Toscana Country Club in Indian Wells with a concert by the Motown group Four Tops. Four Tops is known for 1960's top hits such as, "Baby I Need Your Loving," and "I Can't Help Myself."

Dorothee Irwin, who enlisted in the Marines during World War II and is now 103 years old, opened the program by leading the Pledge of Allegiance. The award-winning Marine Cadets from Desert Hot Springs High School joined the celebration with the Presentation of Colors.

The event continues Wednesday morning with breakfast, a golf trick shot show, and the AFAF 20th Annual Golf Classic at Toscana Golf Club. An awards ceremony and wine and cheese reception will follow the tournament.

The "Salute to our Troops" event honors Marines and their families from Twentynine Palms, Camp Pendleton and Miramar, representing more than 60,000 Marines stationed at these bases. AFAF is an all-volunteer nonprofit based in the Coachella Valley dedicated to supporting the men and women serving in the armed forces. AFAF supports various programs benefiting military personnel and their families through scholarships, holiday gift cards, baby showers, summer camps, youth sports activities and more. For more information or to make a donation, go to AFAFUSA.com.