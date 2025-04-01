Authorities to step up enforcement during Distracted Driving Awareness Month

PALM SPRINGS, Calif. (KESQ) - In an effort to help keep motorists safe on the road during National Distracted Driving Awareness Month, authorities throughout Riverside County in April will be actively seeking drivers who might be in violation of the state's hands-free cell phone law or other restrictions.

"Staying focused behind the wheel is something we can all do,'' Sgt. Kevin Lu of the Palm Springs Police Department said in a statement. "Distracted Driving Awareness Month is an important reminder that even a quick glance at the phone can lead to serious consequences. Distracted driving is not only risky; it is deadly. Stay focused, stay alert and help us keep our roads safe."

According to the 2024 California Statewide Public Opinion Survey, about 74% of drivers surveyed said texting was their biggest safety concern on the road. In 2022, 148 people were killed in California due to distracted driving.

The use of a hand-held cell phone while driving is punishable by a fine for a driver's first-time offense, and a points will be added to a driver's record if convicted within 36 months of the same offense, according to the Palm Springs Police Department.

Sheriff's deputies from stations throughout Riverside County -- including Eastvale, Jurupa Valley, Norco, Lake Elsinore, Wildomar, Canyon Lake and San Jacinto -- will also participate in distracted driving awareness month by seeking violators.

Funding for the distracted driving enforcement was provided by a grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety, through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.