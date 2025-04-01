Canine artwork to be shown in Palm Desert for Guide Dogs of the Desert fundraiser

PALM DESERT, Calif. (KESQ) - A fundraiser featuring artwork by canines will be held Friday in Palm Desert, officials said today.

The event will be hosted by Guide Dogs of the Desert, a non-profit organization that provides mobility, companionship and independence for the blind with custom-trained dogs.

The "Paw-casso" exhibit features artwork made by numerous guide dogs, and each "mutt-erpiece" was created with non-toxic, dog-friendly paint, according to the organization.

The event will be held at the Melissa Morgan Sculpture Garden, located at 73785 El Paseo Drive, from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Friday.

The showcase will feature live art demonstrations, attendees will be able to meet canine artists in-person and all of the artwork will be available for donations.

More information regarding the event and a sneak peek at the artwork can be found at guidedogsofthedesert.org/paw-casso.