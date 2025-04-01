Cathedral City Fire Dept. recognized for commitment to excellence in performance, safety

CATHEDRAL CITY, Calif. (KESQ) - The Cathedral City Fire & EMS Department has earned the prestigious international accreditation from the Commission on Fire Accreditation International (CFAI) and the Center for Public Safety Excellence (CPSE).

City Manager Charlie McClendon and Mayor Pro Tem Raymond Gregory joined Chief Michael Contreras and representatives from Cathedral City Fire & EMS to accept the honor at the CPSE Excellence Conference in Orlando on Monday, joining an exclusive group of just over 300 fire and emergency service agencies worldwide with this distinction.

The Cathedral City Fire & EMS Department is the only one in the Coachella Valley with this status, and one of only three fire departments in Riverside County with the recognition.

City officials say this accreditation follows years of rigorous assessment across 11 categories, 250 performance indicators, and 96 metrics, all to ensure the fire department delivers the best emergency services to the community.

News Channel 3's Peter Daut spoke with Cathedral City Fire Chief and Emergency Manager Michael Contreras on Tuesday about the recognition.

For more information on the accreditation, see: https://www.discovercathedralcity.com/cathedral-city-fire-ems-achieves-prestigious-international-accreditation-from-cfai-and-cpse/