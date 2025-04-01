Morongo Tribal Police Department names AJ Patella as new chief

CABAZON, Calif. (KESQ) - Former Orange County Sheriff's Department Capt. AJ Patella was named the new chief of the Morongo Tribal Police Department this week.

"We are delighted to welcome AJ Patella as Morongo's new Tribal Police Chief,'' Morongo Tribal Chairman Charles Martin said in a statement Monday. "With his impressive police career stretching back 26 years, Chief Patella's experience and leadership will be invaluable in strengthening public safety on the Morongo Reservation and protecting our tribal community."

Patella joined the Orange County Sheriff's Department in 1999, and served as a deputy sheriff, sergeant, lieutenant, captain of the Behavioral Health Bureau and as Chief of Police Services. He retired in March and accepted the job with Morongo.

The department includes more than 80 sworn and professional staff "who protect the lives and property of residents and visitors to the 36,000-acre Morongo reservation."

"I am honored to join the Morongo Tribal Police Department and am excited to build upon the department's strong legacy of professionalism and service,'' Patella said in a statement. ``I look forward to working alongside our dedicated officers and staff to ensure the safety and well-being of the

community. Together, we will continue to uphold the highest standards of police

service and public trust.''