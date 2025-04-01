Skip to Content
One dead, one injured after fall from border wall near San Diego

Jerry Glaser / U.S. CBP
Published 10:53 AM

SAN DIEGO, Calif. (KESQ) - One person was killed and another person was injured after they fell from a 30-foot wall along the U.S.-Mexico border near San Diego, authorities said today.

San Diego agents discovered two suspected migrants around 11 p.m. Monday after they fell from the wall, according to U.S. Customs and Border Protection.

Officials said one person was found unresponsive and died shortly after agents arrived on scene. The other person was taken to a hospital for unspecified injuries. Further details about the victims were not immediately available.

Officials were investigating the accident.

City News Service

