Palm Springs Aerial Tramway to host Easter Sunday Service

PALM SPRINGS, Calif. (KESQ) - The Palm Springs Aerial Tramway will celebrate the Easter holiday with an Easter Sunrise Service at an altitude of 8,516 feet later this month, officials said today.

The tramway, located at 1 Tramway, will hold the service April 20 at 5 a.m. with the first tram car to depart at 4:15 a.m.

"Celebrate Easter Sunday Service with songs of faith, hope, and joy by the Perkins Brothers, and an inspirational message by Pastor Robert Sneed,'' officials said in a statement.

Tickets to the Sunrise Service and Ride 'n' Breakfast are now available at the Tramway's Valley Station during normal business hours, or at pstramway.vivaticket.com/generaladmission.html.

Tram car fares for the event are $22.95 for adults and seniors and $13.95 for children ages three to 10. Tickets for the tram car and a Ride-N-Breakfast special are $32.95 for adults and seniors, and $21.95 for children ages three to 10.

Fares for the tram will revert to normal price after 7:30 a.m. on Easter Sunday.