Palm Springs family says rat infestation caused severe illnesses and forced them out of their home

Published 11:25 AM

A local family tells News Channel Three that a rat infestation has forced them out of their living situation.

The family says the infestation went untreated for several months, and that their plea for help went unanswered by their landlord. They also say the infestation caused severe illness among the family members, including two small children who had to seek medical help.

News Channel Three's Tori King is reaching out to the family and the landlord for more information.

Tori King

