Val Kilmer dies at 65

The actor was known for iconic roles such as Iceman in 'Top Gun,' Jim Morrison in 'The Doors,' Doc Holliday in 'Tombstone' and the Caped Crusader in 'Batman Forever.'

According to Variety Magazine, Kilmer's daughter, Mercedes Kilmer, confirmed the news that he died of pneumonia to The New York Times on Tuesday. He had battled throat cancer for a number of years.

Back in 2019, KESQ reported on the filming of the movie "Paydirt" in the Coachella Valley. Kilmer played a sheriff in the movie, which was released in 2020.