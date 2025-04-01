Visit Greater Palm Springs looks to inspire next generation of hospitality leaders

PALM DESERT, Calif. (KESQ) – Visit Greater Palm Springs is presenting a career day to 100 high school sophomores with an interest in careers in hospitality and tourism. The organization said it hopes to inspire the next generation of hospitality leaders.

With tourism being the No. 1 industry in the Coachella Valley – generating a $9 billion economic impact – organizers hope the career day engages and educates students on a bright future in the hospitality workforce.

The Student Hospitality Day will host students from all three school districts across the Valley and provide diverse educational presentations on different aspects of hospitality and tourism.

Informative sessions:

Hospitality 101

Sales & Events

Marketing & Social Media

Professional Journeys

