Windy conditions fill pools with sand, boosting business for local cleaners

BERMUDA DUNES, Calif. (KESQ) – Strong desert winds are kicking up sand across the Coachella Valley, turning clear pools into murky messes.

While homeowners scramble to deal with the aftermath, Sparkle's Service's, a local cleaning service said there's been no shortage of work.

"It's job security," Alanah Gonzales, co-owner said. "It gets us to work every single day."

Gonzales said there's been an increase in service requests, as the wind blows dirt everywhere.

"We do property maintenance," Gonzales said. "There's dirt in the tracks of windows coming inside."

Daniel Gonzales, co-owner, said the gusty winds over the past week have made for interesting visits.

"If there's a thick layer, we can't filter that water," Daniel said. "We have to get rid of that water. That's just waste at that point. It's just water that we have to toss out."

To avoid property damage, the Gonzales' recommend putting away objects that can fly away.

"Then they call Sparkles, and we can make it sparkle again," Alanah said.

For the Gonzales' every sparkling pool is more than just a job, it's a tribute to their late dog, Sparkle.

"She would go to work with me every single day," Daniel said. "When we lost her, we wondered how to keep her memory alive and we did it by starting a business."

Stay with News Channel 3 to see how to prepare your pool against dusty conditions and for more information about Sparkle's Service's contact 760-668-5147.