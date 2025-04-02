Customers rushing to buy cars ahead of Trump’s auto tariffs

CATHEDRAL CITY, Calif. (KESQ) - A surge in sales.

In response to President Donald Trump imposing 25% tariffs on all imported vehicles and auto parts, some customers, like Randy Wyszynski, said they're buying now to avoid potential price hikes.

"My wife said you better get it because prices are going to go up and tariffs are going to hit," Wyszynski said.

At Palm Springs Motors, Scott Simmers General Manager, said business has increased.

"We just finished up March and it was one of our biggest months of the year so far and especially the last weekend," Simmers said. "Sales kind of went off the charts."

