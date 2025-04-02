How tariffs will impact local auto repair shops 

PALM SPRINGS, Calif. (KESQ) - President Trump will be imposing 25% tariffs on all imported vehicles and auto parts starting on Wednesday, April 2.

Trump says the goal is to strengthen the country’s auto manufacturing industry rather than relying on foreign imports.

However, these tariffs are expected to increase the average price of new cars and parts for consumers.

When auto parts become pricier, so will vehicle repairs.

