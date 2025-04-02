Desert area high school seniors recognized as students of the month
INDIO, Calif. (KESQ) - Twenty-one seniors in the Class of 2025 from high schools throughout the desert region were honored at the final Greater Coachella Valley Student of the Month event on Tuesday.
First organized by the Riverside County Office of Education (RCOE) during the 2023-2024 school year, this second year of recognition got underway with events in October, December, and February by highlighting students from Coachella Valley Unified School District, Desert Sands Unified School District, Palm Springs Unified School District, and the Riverside County Office of Education.
Riverside County Superintendent of Schools Dr. Edwin Gomez says, “These extraordinary students deserve recognition for their hard work, resiliency, and pursuit of their dreams. The final 2024-2025 Greater Coachella Valley Student of the Month Program is giving a voice to students who are approaching graduation day and are ready to change the world."
Honorees from this month, along with the students celebrated at the previous three 2024-2025 events, will compete for Greater Coachella Valley Student of the Year scholarships that will be awarded on May 22, 2025.
Each district selects the Students of the Month based on how they embody character, integrity, a passion for learning, active involvement in school life, sports, and community service, or have displayed remarkable resilience in the face of life’s challenges while maintaining a commitment to education.
The honorees at Tuesday's event include:
Coachella Valley Unified School District (CVUSD)
- Humberto Urbano-Flores – Coachella Valley High School
- Karla Hernandez – Coachella Valley Independent Study
- Sebastian Ortiz – Desert Mirage High School
- Carlos Miguel Clemente Vargas – La Familia High School
- Cristian Lopez – Nova Academy Early College High School
- Ramon Luna – West Shores High School
Desert Sands Unified School District (DSUSD)
- Danitty Ugalde – Amistad High School
- Isabella Gabrielle Ramirez – Horizon High School
- Ayden Chavez – Indio High School
- Josue Munoz – La Quinta High School
- Julyssa Vargas – Palm Desert High School
- Jacob Ramirez – Shadow Hills High School
- Timothy Stange – Summit High School
Palm Springs Unified School District (PSUSD)
- Leilani Macias – Cathedral City High School
- Magali Cervantes – Desert Hot Springs High School
- Jasmine Emily Ruelas – Desert Learning Academy
- Edgar Fernandez Medel – Mt. San Jacinto High School
- Tamia Shanae Stevens – Palm Springs High School
- Alejandro Zetina – Rancho Mirage High School
Riverside County Office of Education (RCOE)
- Bryan Luna – Don F. Kenny Regional Learning Center
- Rigo Oropeza – Palm Springs Community School
For more information on RCOE Student of the Month, see www.rcoe.us.