Desert area high school seniors recognized as students of the month

INDIO, Calif. (KESQ) - Twenty-one seniors in the Class of 2025 from high schools throughout the desert region were honored at the final Greater Coachella Valley Student of the Month event on Tuesday.

First organized by the Riverside County Office of Education (RCOE) during the 2023-2024 school year, this second year of recognition got underway with events in October, December, and February by highlighting students from Coachella Valley Unified School District, Desert Sands Unified School District, Palm Springs Unified School District, and the Riverside County Office of Education.

Riverside County Superintendent of Schools Dr. Edwin Gomez says, “These extraordinary students deserve recognition for their hard work, resiliency, and pursuit of their dreams. The final 2024-2025 Greater Coachella Valley Student of the Month Program is giving a voice to students who are approaching graduation day and are ready to change the world."

Honorees from this month, along with the students celebrated at the previous three 2024-2025 events, will compete for Greater Coachella Valley Student of the Year scholarships that will be awarded on May 22, 2025.

Each district selects the Students of the Month based on how they embody character, integrity, a passion for learning, active involvement in school life, sports, and community service, or have displayed remarkable resilience in the face of life’s challenges while maintaining a commitment to education.

The honorees at Tuesday's event include:

Coachella Valley Unified School District (CVUSD)

Humberto Urbano-Flores – Coachella Valley High School

Karla Hernandez – Coachella Valley Independent Study

Sebastian Ortiz – Desert Mirage High School

Carlos Miguel Clemente Vargas – La Familia High School

Cristian Lopez – Nova Academy Early College High School

Ramon Luna – West Shores High School

Desert Sands Unified School District (DSUSD)

Danitty Ugalde – Amistad High School

Isabella Gabrielle Ramirez – Horizon High School

Ayden Chavez – Indio High School

Josue Munoz – La Quinta High School

Julyssa Vargas – Palm Desert High School

Jacob Ramirez – Shadow Hills High School

Timothy Stange – Summit High School

Palm Springs Unified School District (PSUSD)

Leilani Macias – Cathedral City High School

Magali Cervantes – Desert Hot Springs High School

Jasmine Emily Ruelas – Desert Learning Academy

Edgar Fernandez Medel – Mt. San Jacinto High School

Tamia Shanae Stevens – Palm Springs High School

Alejandro Zetina – Rancho Mirage High School

Riverside County Office of Education (RCOE)

Bryan Luna – Don F. Kenny Regional Learning Center

Rigo Oropeza – Palm Springs Community School



For more information on RCOE Student of the Month, see www.rcoe.us.