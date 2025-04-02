Riverside County Department of Animal Services holding free spay and neuter clinics in east valley

MECCA, Calif. (KESQ) – Riverside County Department of Animal Services (RCDAS) pet spay and neuter clinics are coming to the eastern Coachella Valley, with one in Mecca on Friday and another in Thermal on Saturday.

The two events will provide spay and neuter services to a total of 60 dogs and cats, all free of charge to residents of Mecca and Thermal. Vaccines and microchips are also included.

Proof of residency must be shown, and limited spots are available for the services at both clinics. Appointments are required and can be made through the following links:

April 4 - Mecca clinic at the Mecca Sports Park: https://bit.ly/4iM8AOZ or contact RCDAS at 951-358-7387

April 5 - Thermal clinic at the Jerry Rummonds Community Center: https://bit.ly/3CooAGB or contact RCDAS at 951-358-7387

A few restrictions apply:

No animals over 20 pounds

No flat-faced breeds, such as pugs or French bulldogs

Cats must be in carriers and dogs must be on a leash

Feral cats will not be accepted

There is a limit of two appointments per household

The spay and neuter events are part of a series of Riverside County Department of Animal Services mobile clinics that Supervisor V. Manuel Perez has brought to unincorporated communities in the Fourth District.

“It is critical that we turn around the situation of overcrowding, a situation that all animal shelters are facing,” said Supervisor Perez. “That’s why we have invested in bringing these services to our unincorporated communities and to help our pet owners be able to spay and neuter their pets."

More spay and neuter clinics are planned, and they are funded through Fourth District Unincorporated Communities Initiative funding allocated by Supervisor Perez.

Since November, the county’s mobile clinic has gone out to Thermal, North Shore, Blythe, Indio Hills, Sky Valley and Carver Tract. The mobile clinic operates in the eastern county during the cooler season for the wellness of the pets.