Suspect arrested; accused of home burglary in Palm Desert

PALM DESERT, Calif. (KESQ) - Riverside County Sheriff's deputies were called just before 12:30 a.m. Wednesday morning to look into a report of a suspicious person trying to open the front door of a home in the University Park area off Cook Street in Palm Desert.

Deputies searched the area and detained a suspect who they describe as a 21-year-old transient from Desert Hot Springs.

Deputies add that after they searched further, they discovered an unreported residential burglary nearby and identified the suspect they had detained earlier as the burglary suspect.

The male suspect was arrested and booked into the John Benoit Detention Center, accused of burglary. He remains in jail and is set to appear in court on Friday.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is encouraged to contact Deputy D. Hesse of the Palm Desert Station at (760) 836–1600.