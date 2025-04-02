“We’re fighting to keep it designated,” Chuckwalla activists lobbying in Washington, D.C.

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KESQ) -- Advocates for the Chuckwalla National Monument are taking their fight to D.C. in hopes of protecting the recently designated monument.

Last month, News Channel 3 spoke with advocates about fears the monument could face environmental rollbacks under a Department of Interior review of federal lands.

Now, several including Palm Desert Mayor Pro Tem Evan Trubee are at the nation's capitol speaking with lawmakers.

Tune in tonight at 5 as News Channel 3's Athena Jreij speaks with advocates from D.C.