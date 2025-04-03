Cathedral City leaders plan to install entryway monuments to welcome visitors

CATHEDRAL CITY, Calif. (KESQ) - Cathedral City leaders are looking to install entryway monuments as part of the city's branding campaign.

City officials say the monuments would help to identify the city's boundaries and provide a recognizable icon of the city.

A study session was recently held to review size and cost options of the planned monument sculptures, details to be determined by the City Council. If approved, there are several places throughout the city the sculptures would be installed.

News Channel 3's Peter Daut spoke in depth with Cathedral City Director of Public Works John Corella about the details.