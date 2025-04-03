Skip to Content
News

City of Indian Wells leaders share plans for the future at ‘State of the City’ event

By
Published 10:12 PM

INDIAN WELLS, Calif. (KESQ) - The City of Indian Wells hosted its annual State of the City and Hospitality Awards on Thursday, with city leaders showcasing the city's accomplishments and sharing plans for the future.

Mayor Bruce Whitman spoke about the city's progress, including the ongoing renovation of the "Players Course," preparing for next year's BNP Paribas Open, and planning for events like "Yoga in the Park."

Several local hotel and resort employees were also honored and recognized for their outstanding work throughout the year.

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Cynthia White

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content