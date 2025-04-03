City of Indian Wells leaders share plans for the future at ‘State of the City’ event

INDIAN WELLS, Calif. (KESQ) - The City of Indian Wells hosted its annual State of the City and Hospitality Awards on Thursday, with city leaders showcasing the city's accomplishments and sharing plans for the future.

Mayor Bruce Whitman spoke about the city's progress, including the ongoing renovation of the "Players Course," preparing for next year's BNP Paribas Open, and planning for events like "Yoga in the Park."

Several local hotel and resort employees were also honored and recognized for their outstanding work throughout the year.