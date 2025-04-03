Pet adoption tax credit & special district proposed at CVAC animal commission meeting

THOUSAND PALMS, Calif. (KESQ) -- La Quinta City Councilmember Steve Sanchez is proposing two agenda items targeting the Riverside County's animal overcrowding crisis.

Under AB 691, Assemblyman Greg Wallis and Sanchez are proposing a pet adoption tax credit. If approved, the bill would offer a one-time tax credit per taxpayer, with up to $250 for adoption fees and up to $500 for veterinary expenses.

Sanchez is also proposing a plan for a joint powers authority (JPA) or special district for Coachella Valley cities to break away from the county in terms of animal care.

Tonight, News Channel 3's Athena Jreij speaks with Councilmember Sanchez on the changes this could bring to animal crisis and hear what advocates think.