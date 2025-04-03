Report of elephant in Palm Springs yard prompts questions from police and animal control

PALM SPRINGS, Calif. (KESQ) - Dispatch at Palm Springs Police Department received an interesting call on Thursday - about a deceased elephant in someone's yard.

The Department couldn't help but take the incident to social media:

"CALL OF THE WILD(EST) – DECEASED ELEPHANT IN A FRONT YARD?!

Earlier today, our dispatch center received a rather… unusual call: a report of a deceased elephant in someone’s yard.

Animal Control sprang into action, only to discover that this “fallen giant” was in fact… a wind-toppled yard statue.

No tranquilizers were needed, no stampede protocols activated. Just another breezy day in Palm Springs reminding us to secure your statues, especially the life-sized ones."

The post sparked quite a few humorous comments, such as, "Why can't kids today just cow tip like normal teenagers?" and "I'll adopt him! Can you deliver?"