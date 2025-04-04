Palm Springs Police Department to conduct DUI checkpoint

PALM SPRINGS, Calif. (KESQ) - The Palm Springs Police Department will conduct a DUI checkpoint today at an undisclosed location.

The checkpoint will be held from 7 p.m. Friday until 2 a.m. Saturday in Palm Springs, according to the department.

The location of the checkpoint will be determined by officers based on data from impaired driving-related crashes.

"Impaired drivers put others on the road at significant risk,'' said Palm Springs Sgt. Kevin Lu. "Any prevention measures that reduce the number of impaired drivers on our roads significantly improve traffic safety."

Drivers charged with a first-time DUI can face an average of $13,500 in fines and penalties and a suspended license.

Funding for the checkpoint was provided by a grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety, through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.