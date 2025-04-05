‘Coachella Valley Has Sole’ hosting a shoe drive at the Living Desert Zoo

A local non-profit 'Coachella Valley Has Sole' is hosting a shoe drive at The Living Desert on Saturday. It runs from 9 am to 1:30 pm.

The Living Desert is located at 47900 Portola Ave, Palm Desert, CA. The organizations asks that you bring your new or gently used shoes to the collection point in the drive through loop by the flag pole outside the entrance gates. There will be several 'Coachella Valley Has Sole' team members there to assist you with your drop off into shoe collection boxes.

'Coachella Valley Has Sole' collects all types of shoes and sorts and cleans them. They also inspect them to see if they need any new insoles and shoe laces. Any shoes that are deemed unfit are taken to a recycling facility to be made into sustainable products, that was, there is absolutely no waste, and nothing is going in the landfill.

Shoes are then donated to three very needy causes:

Coachella Valley Rescue Mission- to help families get back on their feet, and have appropriate footwear to interview for potential jobs.

Desert Hot Springs Middle and High School – to provide quality sneakers for the students for everyday wear for school, and give the children an opportunity to participate in sports.

Well in the Desert – to provide large and wide size footwear for the homeless population.