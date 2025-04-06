Celebrate Autism Acceptance at the 2025 Color the Spectrum Autism Art Festival
A free family-friendly art festival for the Autism and intellectual/developmental disability community is taking place in Cathedral City to celebrate Autism Awareness and Acceptance.
The festival will highlight youth and adult artists on the Spectrum, including a Marketplace featuring entrepreneurs on the spectrum. The event will also have:
Arts & Crafts
Face Painting
Kid in a Bubble Activity
Bubble House (NEW)
Community Resources
Music and Performances
Sensory Activities
Door prizes
Food and more!
Featuring a Color the Spectrum interactive mural families can contribute to in honor of Autism Awareness and Acceptance.