Highly anticipated Neon Carnival gears up for most electrifying year yet after announcing 2025 lineup

THERMAL, Calif. (KESQ)-- The ultimate after-hours experience is taking over the Desert once again.

Neon Carnival is set to officially make its long-awaited return to the Coachella Valley this Saturday. According to Founder Brent Bolthouse, the highly anticipated and most exclusive after-party of the year isn't just back, it'll be bigger than ever.

The invite-only, 21+ desert celebration draws in dozens of A-list celebrities, influencers and artists, but this year, organizers expect more than 10,000 people to attend. The enormous after-party will take place at the Desert International Horse Park in Thermal. The “immersive neon-lit wonderland” of music, carnival games, and amusement park rides will take over the grass race park, spanning the length of three-football fields.

Credit: Getty Images for Neon Carnival

News Channel Three's Tori King spoke with the LA nightlife visionary about what will make this year different than the others before it.

"There's going to be some new rides, and we've made a lot of adjustments to really elevate the experience," said Bolthouse. "What people can expect is a really fun late night. You know, we've got Chase B & Friends, so if you understand what that means, we're going to have a super fun late night that might be next level."

Bolthouse, a Joshua Tree native says the event will also have several surprises.

"I can't say anything just yet, but it's going to be good," said Bolthouse. "We'll just have to see what happens, but I want people to unplug, and live in the moment.”

Although Bolthouse is keeping some of this year's surprises under wraps, he along with Jeffrey Best of Best Events has released the official lineup for 2025. This year, social media phenom and PATRÓN partner, Charly Jordan will be joining the party to kick off the night. And 8x Grammy Award-winning artist Anderson .Paak will headline the after-party as DJ Pee .Wee, with an electrifying all vinyl set and a very special guest.

"This year we are closing out the night with one of the most exciting DJs," said Bolthouse. "With Chase B & Friends joining the lineup, it’s going to be a night everyone will remember.”

Bolthouse says this year will certainly be one attendees won't forget.

This year’s topline sponsor is once again Patrón El Alto, whose handcrafted, prestige tequila cocktails will be served along with beverages from returning sponsors Ghost Energy, Nütrl Vodka Seltzers, LaCroix, and PathWater.

“I can’t believe we are in our 14th year in the desert,” said Bolthouse in a statement. “I’m thrilled to be partnering up with our wonderful sponsors to create another night of fun experiences at Neon Carnival."

Attendees at this year’s event will get to sample the event’s first-ever official cocktail, the PATRÓN Headliner Margarita, which will be served in a glow-in-the-dark collector cup. Fans can also get the limited-edition Neon Carnival x PATRÓN Tequila Festival Gift Set on ReserveBar, which features a 750ml bottle of PATRÓN EL ALTO alongside two festival-inspired collector cups (also available for purchase with PATRÓN Silver, PATRÓN Reposado or PATRÓN Cristalino).

Neon Carnival will take place on Saturday, April 12. For more information, visit Neon-Carnival.com.