Building a more inclusive desert: Coachella Valley steps up for Autism awareness

Published 4:36 PM

RANCHO MIRAGE, Calif. (KESQ)  - Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD) now impacts 1 in 36 children nationwide, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

In the Coachella Valley, the Fenixia Foundation — founded by Lisa Valerio — is working to empower individuals with special needs through education, advocacy and support.

They’re not alone.

Several cities across the valley are now Certified Autism Centers, including Palm Desert, which became the first city in California to earn the designation from the International Board of Credentialing and Continuing Education Standards (IBCCES).

April marks Autism Awareness Month, and News Channel 3 is speaking with advocates and families working to strengthen inclusion efforts.

