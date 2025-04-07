Skip to Content
FlixBus expands service for travelers to/from Coachella Music and Arts Festival

Raph_PH / Flickr / CC BY 2.0
LOS ANGELES, Calif. (KESQ) - In an effort to reduce traffic and improve festival access, FlixBus has expanded its service from Los Angeles to the Coachella Valley for the upcoming festival weekends.

The expanded bus route service includes direct drop off at Coachella Lot 2A - the Coachella Fest designated shuttle drop off area. There are also routes scheduled to downtown Indio and Palm Springs.

One way tickets start at as low as $28. For more information on scheduling and pick up/drop off locations, see flixbus.com or the FlixBus app.

