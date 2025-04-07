GHA Builders navigating changing real estate landscape amid Trump tariffs

Trump's tariffs could significantly impact the cost of new homes in the Coachella Valley. Tariffs can significantly impact the real estate market by raising construction costs for materials like steel, lumber, and aluminum, which directly affects home prices.

The National Association of Home Builders (NAHB) estimates that 72% of imported lumber comes from Canada and 74% of imported gypsum, used for drywall, comes from Mexico. However, for new-home buyers, Canadian lumber is currently exempt from the 25% national security tariff imposed by the Trump administration.

If things change, the NAHB found that a 14.5% tariff on Canadian lumber could add an estimated $9,200 to the average home price.

As construction costs rise, developers may pass these expenses onto buyers, making homes less affordable, especially for first-time buyers.

News Channel 3 is speaking with GHA Builders about how these tariffs could impact the market in the Coachella Valley.