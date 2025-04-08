Assemblyman Jeff Gonzalez accepts appointment to Colorado River Forum

INDIO, Calif. (KESQ) - Coachella Valley Assemblyman Jeff Gonzalez (R-Indio) accepted an appointment to the Colorado River Forum.

That means he'll be involved in decisions that will shape the future of water policy in our region. The Forum brings together lawmakers from the seven Colorado River basin states and is a key program for the Council of State Governments West (CSG West). The goal is for the states to work together to share ideas and solutions.

Gonzalez said of the appointment, “The Colorado River is not only a vital resource for California but for the entire Western United States, and I am excited to contribute to meaningful conversations that will shape the future of water policy in our region. . . .I look forward to joining CSG West's nonpartisan network, where we can work together to share ideas, exchange solutions and strengthen our legislative institutions. The Colorado River is a lifeline for millions of people and I am committed to ensuring that we manage this precious resource for the benefit of future generations.”

As KESQ has reported in depth, the Colorado River, providing water for about 40 million people, is a vital resource for our region and the entire western United States - but it's in crisis due to years of overuse and human-driven climate change.

News Channel 3's Peter Daut spoke with Assemblyman Gonzalez about the water challenges facing our communities.