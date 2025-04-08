JSX launches pop-up flights to Coachella Valley, just in time for festival season

A new airline is making its final approach, and first landing in the Coachella Valley. And it's just in time for festival season.

Air carrier JSX has launched limited-time pop-up flights from Burbank (BUR) to Coachella Valley/Thermal (TRM) starting at $399 each way.

From April 10–14, 2025, desert-goers can skip the long lines and bumper-to-bumper traffic by soaring straight into festival mode in style. Step aboard a sleek, 30-seat jet featuring Business Class legroom, free high-speed Wi-Fi powered by Starlink, and a hassle-free check-in process just 20 minutes before takeoff.

Paving a new way forward for streamlining and elevating air travel for all with seamless, time-saving travel experiences at attainable fares, Customers can skip the chaos of crowded airports and soar into the desert oasis with a seamless, stress-free travel experience, enjoying the convenience of flying between dedicated hangars, bypassing long lines, and gridlock. With frictionless security, in-seat power, two free checked bags, and enhanced complimentary inflight snacks and beverages, JSX ensures you arrive in Coachella Valley relaxed and ready to dive into the festival vibes like a VIP.

JSX’s new pop-up flights can be booked directly via www.jsx.com.