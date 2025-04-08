Riverside County property taxes due April 10

RIVERSIDE, Calif. (KESQ) – Riverside County Treasurer-Tax Collector Matthew Jennings is reminding property owners that the second installment of the 2024-2025 property taxes is due by Thursday, April 10, 2025.

Late payments will incur a 10% penalty plus an administrative cost. To avoid late penalties, the County accepts payments online, by phone, or at the new cash payment kiosk in Riverside.

Property owners can pay online at www.countytreasurer.org, by phone at 951-955-3900, or in person at any of the County Treasurer-Tax Collector offices.

A new self-service payment kiosk for cash or check payments is available at the County Administrative Center in Riverside, at 4080 Lemon Street.

Taxpayers will not receive a new bill from the county, as all bills were mailed in mid-October 2024. The Treasurer-Tax Collector's office says failure to receive a bill does not exempt property owners from making a payment or incurring penalties.

Office Locations and Hours

Riverside (Downtown) – 4080 Lemon St., 4th Floor (Now includes a cash payment kiosk) Monday through Thursday this week, (until April 10), office hours are 8:00 AM – 5 PM. Normal business hours will resume April 11th Monday through Thursday, 8 AM – 4 PM.

Palm Desert – 38-686 El Cerrito Rd. (No Mail Accepted) Monday through Thursday this week, (until April 10), office hours are 8:00 AM – 5:00 PM. Normal business hours will resume April 11th Monday through Thursday, 8 AM – 4 PM.

Temecula – 40935 County Center Dr., Suite C (No Mail Accepted) Monday through Thursday this week, (until April 10), office hours are 8:00 AM – 5:00 PM. Normal business hours will resume April 11th Monday through Thursday, 8 AM – 4 PM.

For more information, visit www.countytreasurer.org.