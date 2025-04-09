Skip to Content
News

Driver hospitalized after running red light, crashing in Palm Spring Wednesday morning

Pxhere
By
New
Published 11:55 AM

A driver was hospitalized after a crash where police said they ran the red light Wednesday morning in Palm Springs.

The crash was first reported at around 7:00 a.m. at the intersection of N. Palm Canyon Drive and Racquet Club. Two vehicles were involved.

"The investigation revealed that a vehicle traveling southbound on N Palm Canyon Drive ran a red light and struck a vehicle traveling westbound on Racquet Club," said Lieutenant Mike Villegas, spokesperson for the Palm Springs Police Department.

The driver of the vehicle that ran the red light suffered moderate injuries, Villegas added.

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Jesus Reyes

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content