Driver hospitalized after running red light, crashing in Palm Spring Wednesday morning

A driver was hospitalized after a crash where police said they ran the red light Wednesday morning in Palm Springs.

The crash was first reported at around 7:00 a.m. at the intersection of N. Palm Canyon Drive and Racquet Club. Two vehicles were involved.

"The investigation revealed that a vehicle traveling southbound on N Palm Canyon Drive ran a red light and struck a vehicle traveling westbound on Racquet Club," said Lieutenant Mike Villegas, spokesperson for the Palm Springs Police Department.

The driver of the vehicle that ran the red light suffered moderate injuries, Villegas added.