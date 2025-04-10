Cathedral City police conduct tobacco sale enforcement operation

CATHEDRAL CITY, Calif. (KESQ) - On Thursday, the Cathedral City Police Department continued to make use of a 2024 grant from the California Department of Justice to conduct tobacco sale enforcement operations throughout the city.

Cathedral City police officers first used part of that grant, meant for both tobacco education and enforcement, in December last year. Officers conducted a retailer education operation which focused on the sale of flavored tobacco products and tobacco retail sale signage.

Thursday's follow-up operation focused on tobacco enforcement, with officers targeting retailers in the city selling tobacco products to minors, including flavored tobacco and nicotine vaporizers (“vapes”).

Officers visited 36 tobacco retailers and made seven arrests, accusing the individuals of selling tobacco products to a minor “decoy” (a Cathedral City Police Department employee under the age of 21). Five of the seven products sold to the “decoy” were illegal flavored nicotine vaporizers.

Cathedral City Police officers say they will continue to use the Department of Justice grant for tobacco sale education and enforcement operations throughout 2025-2026.

Officers add that if anyone has any information about illegal tobacco sales in Cathedral City, please contact Cathedral City Police Sergeant Rick Osborne at (760) 202-2448 or rosborne@cathedralcity.gov.

You may also contact the Cathedral City Police Department by calling (760) 770-0300 or visiting the Department's website at cathedralcitypolice.com. Email tips can be sent to tips@cathedralcity.gov . Anonymous information may be reported through Coachella Valley Crime Stoppers by calling (760) 341-STOP or through the WeTip hotline at: 1-(800)-78-CRIME or wetip.com.

Some tip information may qualify for a cash reward.