Palm Desert breaks ground on new Fire Station 102

The City of Palm Desert broke ground on a new fire station on Thursday.

Fire Station 102 is being built near Frank Sinatra and Gerald Ford Drives, right behind the Cal State San Bernardino Palm Desert campus.

The new station will be a 12,000 square foot facility with three bays. There will be room for a ladder truck, a fire engine, and a paramedic ambulance in the bays, with living quarters for up to ten firefighters and a Battalion Chief. A gym and outdoor spaces will be included for the firefighters to spend time during their 72 hour shifts.

City officials hope the new station will improve response times as well as provide new state of the art equipment. The station is set to open in April 2026.