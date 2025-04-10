TSA shares what Californian’s need to know about upcoming REAL ID deadline

PALM SPRINGS, Calif. (KESQ) – Starting May 7, every state and territory resident will need to present a REAL ID compliant license/ID when boarding a domestic flight.

If drivers license holders do not have a REAL ID, they can present another acceptable form of identification, like a passport. The REAL ID is required for aircrafts and for accessing federal facilities or nuclear power plants.

For all REAL ID compliant identifications go to tsa.gov.

Department's of Motor Vehicles across the country have seen increased wait times during the week as people scramble to get their REAL ID before the federal deadline. California began issuing REAL ID-compliant driver's licenses and identification cards in January 2018.

More than 18 million Californians have upgraded to the REAL ID identification card or driver's license, which is about 55% of all drivers and ID cardholders, according to the DMV.

Lorie Dankers the TSA spokesperson at Palm Springs International Airport said nearly 81% of the U.S. population is ready for the incoming enforcement. However, if you're a part of the 19% that isn't ready, the best time to prepare is now.

And TSA has a reminder for anyone traveling for upcoming holidays.

"Not everybody's traveling on May 7th," Dankers said. "In fact, Wednesdays are some of the lower passenger volume days of the week for TSA, but people will likely be traveling maybe around Memorial Day or Fourth of July. Don't wait until those holidays are upon us. Do something now, have a plan."

As the deadline quickly approaches, Palm Springs International airport is advising travelers to ensure their identification is compliant with the new act before they are unable to travel.

Stay with News Channel 3 to hear from officials on what you need to know ahead of the READ ID May 7 deadline.