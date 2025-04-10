Three local siblings share inspiration of working together at PSP

PALM SPRINGS, Calif. (KESQ) – The Rodarte siblings are from Cathedral City, and growing up, they never imagined working together. Two of the siblings, Claribel and Enrique, worked together in their youth, but have since been inspired by each other to keep doing so.

The youngest sibling, Yasmin Rodarte, joined Claribel and Enrique just three months ago. Enrique has worked at the airport the longest at nearly 14 years, and Claribel follows with 10.

They said working together is an interesting sibling and coworker dynamic, but one that is comforting.

"If they have a question, they come up to me," Enrique said. "My younger sister [Yasmin], she just started, so she comes up to us knowing she has someone she can rely on."

The siblings feel the way they were raised in the Coachella Valley equipped them to work together effectively.

"Thanks to our parents, the way we grew up, they've always taught us how the always get along with each other," Claribel said. "It doesn't matter what happens. We work together as a team."

Their inspiration for working together stems from older brother Enrique, who demonstrates immense passion for his job.

"My big brother, he really loves his job," Yasmin said.

"His professional appearance and the way he conducts himself," Claribel said. "So I was like, 'I feel like I can grow too.' So he inspired me to also become a lead and a supervisor. So now we're both supervisors."

As Claribel and Enrique are TSA supervisory officers, Yasmin, being new to the job, is a TSA officer.

While the siblings inspire each other in their jobs, they said it also helps them grow as individuals. Enrique said he is especially proud of his sisters for the work they've done at TSA and how they've been able to grow personally.

"I used to be super shy before, and now it's just I'm more out there and I'm able to speak to anybody," Claribel said. "I have grown a lot in my personal life and as an officer since when I started."

Stay with News Channel 3 to hear from the Rodarte siblings on National Sibling Day.