Coachella attendees brave the heat for first day of festival fun

INDIO, Calif. (KESQ) – Coachella has a 125,000 people capacity each day, causing long lines and wait times to get into the festival grounds. Attendees travel from across the country for the music and arts, but it can be a tiring experience, especially in 100 degree heat.

Friday festival goers were faced with triple digit heat, making waiting outside difficult.

"It's hot," Renee Boykin said. "I'm not gonna lie. It's real hot."

"It's definitely hotter than last year," Luis Heredia said. "We came weekend two, and it was about 20 degrees less hot, so just getting used to the extra heat."

But visitors are doing what they can to cope with the heat, and making sure it doesn't become a more serious issue.

"It's bearable, just get a cold towel and slap it on your neck," Andrew Webb said. "But it's just staying in the shade, staying out of the heat, but drink a lot of water."

Heredia had a simple answer of how he planned to cope with the heat.

"Water. Water. Water. Water," Heredia said.

Even though the heat can be tiring, visitors said their not going to let it stop them from enjoying their favorite artists. Friday night had popular headliners with Lady Gaga and Missy Elliott, making visitors ensure they brace all the Coachella Valley elements no matter what.

"It's hot, but just a little Liquid I.V., a little water, a good attitude [and] you almost don't feel it," Zak Berman said.

Even with the Friday excitement, the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival is just getting started, and visitors have two more weekends of concerts and fun in the sun.

