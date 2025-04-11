Skip to Content
Crews Responding to Vegetation Fire in Thermal

today at 6:16 PM
THERMAL, Calif. (KESQ) Fire crews are responding to a vegetation fire burning near Harrison Street and Airport Boulevard in Thermal.

According to Cal Fire, the fire is burning at a slow rate of speed in a field.

One engine and a bulldozer are currently on scene. Additional resources, including five more engines, a battalion chief, and a water tender, have been requested.

There’s no word yet on the size of the fire or any structures threatened. Viewers have reported seeing smoke in the area.

News Channel 3 has a crew headed to the scene and will provide updates as more information becomes available.

This is a developing story. Stay with KESQ News Channel 3 for continuing coverage.

Garrett Hottle

