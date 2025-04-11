House Fire in Palm Desert Leaves One Dead

PALM DESERT, Calif. (KESQ) — A house fire early Friday morning in Palm Desert resulted in one fatality and left another person in serious condition.

The fire erupted shortly after 1 a.m. at a single-story home on Tamarisk Flower Drive in the Desert Palms neighborhood. Flames quickly engulfed the residence.

Firefighters rescued two victims from the blaze. One person was transported to the hospital in serious condition, while the second victim was pronounced dead at the scene. The identity of the deceased has not yet been released.

Investigators from fire prevention and the Riverside County Coroner’s Office are working to determine the cause of the fire. County building inspectors have also been called in to assess the damage.

