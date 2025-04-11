Skip to Content
Lake Cahuilla Veterans Regional Park has camping available for festivalgoers

Riverside County
By
Published 6:02 PM

LA QUINTA, Calif. (KESQ) — Lake Cahuilla Veterans Regional Park is offering camping options for festivalgoers looking for nearby affordable camping options.

The park is located about 20 minutes from the festival venue. The campground offers RV, tent, and car camping sites.

Sites with water and electric hookups are available for $75 per night, while dry sites are offered at $50 per night. The campground offers scenic mountain views, a picturesque lake, showers and other convenient amenities.

Reservations can be made at RivCoParks.org or onsite. Onsite reservations must be made before 9:00 p.m.

For more information, contact the campground at (760) 564-4712.

Cynthia White

