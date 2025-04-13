Ace Hotel + Swim Club partners with Hurry Up Slowly to host weekend pool parties through festival season

Ace Hotel + Swim Club Palm Springs is quickly becoming a festival season hot-spot, hosting an array of pool parties and activations. The iconic hotel announced it's offering a lineup of events, pool parties, exclusive offers, and festival-inspired fun for 2025. If you're hoping to relax after a day at the festival grounds, but keep the desert daze going, Ace Palm Springs will have something for everyone.

The iconic hotel partnered with Hurry Up Slowly, one of the worlds’ fastest-rising events series. Hurry Up Slowly is an experiential events concept focused around immersive musical and Artistic voyages from a team of curators with over 30 years of experience. Native to Miami Florida, with more global aspirations on the horizon, the East-Coast tastemakers have quickly formed a unique identity within the industry’s electronic music landscape, welcoming renowned international artists, Global Brand Partners and more.

The hotel will host weekend pool parties spanning from Weekend One of Coachella to Stagecoach, featuring DJ's from all over the world. The pool party starts every Saturday and Sunday at 11 a.m. offering guests plenty of sunshine, beats, and fun. Attendees can dance the day away by the pool until sunset at 7 p.m.

The DJ lineup for Festival Season at Ace Hotel + Swim Club Palm Springs 2025:

Festival-goers will also be treated to a variety of delicious, festival-inspired food and drinks. The Ace hotel’s menu will pay tribute to Coachella’s main acts, with creatively themed bites and cocktails like the “Party for You” cocktail and ‘brat green’ inspired bites.

Photography by Christian Zajiceck.

Event tickets will be available for purchase onsite. Hotel guests will have complimentary pool access and may reserve chaise lounges or daybeds with a minimum spend. The Commune Pool will also be available to hotel guests free of charge, and chaise lounges will be first come, first serve. Event is 21+. 11:00 am - 7:00 pm | Saturday April 19, 2025

Swim Club Pool events are open to hotel guests and day pass guests only.