Festival guests report stolen belongings from hotel rooms during Coachella

LA QUINTA, Calif. (KESQ) — Multiple Coachella festivalgoers contacted News Channel 3, saying their belongings were stolen from their hotel rooms while they were away at the festival.

Ellie Brownridge said she’s attended Coachella for years with her best friend, Zoe Grober.

Grober said they’ve stayed at La Quinta Resort & Club before.

“We always love this property,” Grober said. “It’s just so disappointing that something like this happened and it’s totally tainted the experience.”

Brownridge and Grober, staying with their husbands, said they returned Saturday morning after the first day of Coachella to find personal items missing — including vintage bags, jewelry, family heirlooms and sunglasses.

They told News Channel 3 they called hotel management and the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department — and quickly learned they weren’t alone.

“We met two other groups. In total, I think it’s like 15 people that we know of that this has happened to,” Brownridge said. “I think we’re looking at over $100,000 worth of stuff that’s gone.”

Norelza Rivero, also staying at the resort with her daughter, said she returned from the festival Friday night to find valuables missing from her room.

“My daughter had a Louis Vuitton that my grandmother gave her,” Rivero said. “It was the most valuable thing we owned.”

Rivero said she quickly contacted hotel security and police, but said the hotel’s cooperation was limited.

“He didn’t appear to enjoy that I had called a police officer,” Rivero said. “Moreover, when the police officer asked if they would be willing to give him any information… he wasn’t cooperative with the police officer.”

Rivero said the experience has left her feeling unsafe.

“I just won’t leave the room without one of us in there,” she said.

Both victims said hotel staff responded, but not with the urgency they hoped for.

Some guests told News Channel 3 they believe, "it was an inside job," although no evidence has been confirmed at this time.

“We’re so concerned that as soon as we leave the property, especially with the lack of urgency and lack of communication," Grober said. "They’re going to just hope that it goes away and that we stop bothering them."

The victims said they are speaking out in hopes of getting answers for themselves — and to protect future guests.

“We want some sort of resolution and justice for the groups that were hit this weekend,” Grober said. “But also for next weekend and the weekend after that.”

In a statement to News Channel 3, Chris George, Area Director of Marketing at La Quinta Resort & Club said:

“The safety and security of our hotel guests and team members is our top priority. As soon as we were made aware of claims of theft at the resort, we immediately engaged local law enforcement. At this time, we are unable to provide further information on the ongoing investigation, but are actively working on a swift resolution for all that may be impacted.”

News Channel 3 has reached out to La Quinta Resort & Club management and the Riverside County Sheriff’s Office. We are still waiting for a response.

Stay with News Channel 3 for continuing coverage on this developing story.