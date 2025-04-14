Coachella Valley Rescue Mission announces new Executive Director

INDIO, Calif. (KESQ) – Coachella Valley Rescue Mission Executive Director Darla Burkett is retiring after more than 20 years of service, and announces Amanda Galindo as the new Executive Director.

“It has been a singular honor in my life to serve this Mission and witness thousands of lives changed through the love and care extended here every day,” Burkett said. “I have every confidence in Amanda’s leadership and vision. I’m excited to support her in this transition.”

Those at CVRM say Galindo has over 15 years of leadership in nonprofit and social service work, and she brings a “deep passion” for community service. “I am deeply honored to step into this role and carry forward the powerful legacy Darla has built,” said Galindo. “Coachella Valley Rescue Mission is a cornerstone of hope in this community. I look forward to working alongside the incredible staff, volunteers, and supporters to continue changing lives.”