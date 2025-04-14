Skip to Content
High desert man accused of selling fake gold bars

A Joshua Tree man was arrested on Sunday, accused of selling fake gold.

The sale of the supposed fake precious metal happened in Yucca Valley, where the victim reported the transaction to San Bernardino County Sheriff's deputies.

The victim told deputies he bought what he believed were authentic gold bars through the online marketplace "OfferUp" in exchange for cash.

He then took the bars in for appraisal, and was told the bars were not real.

Deputies got a warrant and conducted a search of the "gold" seller's home, and recovered nearly $8000 in cash. The seller was arrested and booked at the Morongo Basin Jail.

